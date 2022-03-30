FILE - A person wears a U.S. flag face mask during the national anthem before an MLS soccer match between the Seattle Sounders and Nashville SC, Feb. 27, 2022, in Seattle. Many Americans are significantly relaxing how often they wear masks and take other once-routine precautions against the coronavirus. A new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research shows fewer than half now say they regularly wear face masks, avoid crowds and skip nonessential travel. Americans are letting their guard down as new COVID-19 infections plummet to their lowest level since July. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)