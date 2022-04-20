FILE - In this Sept. 17, 2021, file photo a National Guardsman stands guard at a fence that runs along the Rio Grande near the International bridge in Del Rio, Texas. President Joe Biden embraced major progressive policy goals on immigration after he won the Democratic nomination, and he has begun enacting some. But his administration has been forced to confront unusually high numbers of migrants trying to enter the country along the U.S.-Mexico border and the federal response has inflamed both critics and allies. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)