FILE - Abortion-rights protesters project messages to a building during an event sponsored by Susan B. Anthony Pro Life America at the National Building Museum, Sept. 13, 2022, in Washington. Emboldened anti-abortion activists are looking to the next presidential election as an opportunity to solidify their influence over the Republican Party. Leaders of the influential group Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America are telling potential GOP presidential hopefuls they expect Republican candidates to support national restrictions on the procedure. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe, File)