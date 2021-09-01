WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Tuesday glossed over his broken promise to keep U.S. troops in Afghanistan until the last Americans are out and offered the faint assurance that it’s never too late for U.S. citizens to leave.
But with its forces withdrawn, the U.S. is left with diplomatic persuasion instead of military muscle to get the Taliban extremists who’ve been fighting the U.S. for 20 years to give remaining Americans safe passage out.
BIDEN: ‘‘The bottom line: 90% of Americans in Afghanistan who wanted to leave were able to leave. For those remaining Americans, there is no deadline. We remain committed to get them out, if they want to come out. Secretary of State Blinken is leading the continued diplomatic efforts to ensure safe passage for any American, Afghan partner or foreign national who wants to leave Afghanistan.’’ — White House remarks.
THE FACTS: For the record, Biden vowed that he would get 100% of Americans out before withdrawing forces.
And his suggestions Tuesday that many of the remaining Americans are dual nationals who may be undecided about leaving do not reflect the full reality.
He contended 100 to 200 Americans are still there and have ‘‘some intention to leave,” adding: ‘‘Most of those who remain are dual citizens, longtime residents, but earlier decided to stay because of their family roots in Afghanistan.’’ And White House press secretary Jen Psaki said afterward that Biden is telling those people that if they decide in two weeks that they want to go, ‘‘we will get you out.’’
But those comments may understate the desperation of Americans trapped in Afghanistan. Gen. Frank McKenzie, head of U.S. Central Command, said Monday that Americans tried to get to the Kabul airport for the final evacuations but couldn’t. No Americans were on the last five jets to leave.