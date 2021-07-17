FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020 file photo, volunteers help voters as voters drop off their ballots at the Maricopa County Recorder's Office in Phoenix. An Associated Press investigation has found county election officials throughout Arizona have identified fewer than 200 cases of potential voter fraud from last year's presidential election that require review by local prosecutors. The findings undermine claims by former President Donald Trump and his allies that widespread fraud is to blame for his loss in Arizona. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)