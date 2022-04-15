FILE - White House senior adviser Stephen Miller listens as President Donald Trump speaks during a cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington, June 21, 2018. Miller, who served as a top aide to President Donald Trump, will appear Thursday before the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection. That's according to a person familiar with the matter. Miller was a senior advisor for policy during the Trump administration and a central figure in many of Trump’s policy decisions. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)