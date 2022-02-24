FILE - Armed Houthi fighters attend the funeral procession of Houthi rebel fighters who were killed in recent fighting with forces of Yemen's internationally recognized government, in Sanaa, Yemen, on Nov. 24, 2021. Houthi rebels in Yemen are continuing to detain staffers of the former U.S. Embassy in that country. That's according to accounts this week from Yemeni officials, a rights advocate and family members of the detainees. (AP Photo/Hani Mohammed, File)