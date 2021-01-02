FILE - This undated file image provided by Attorneys for Lisa Montgomery shows Lisa Montgomery. A federal appeals court has lifted a judge’s order that had blocked the execution date for Montgomery, the only woman on federal death row. Montgomery was convicted of fatally strangling a pregnant woman, cutting her body open and kidnapping her baby. The ruling was handed down Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, by a three-judge panel on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit. (Attorneys for Lisa Montgomery via AP)