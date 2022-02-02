In this image courtesy of Kristi Magnusson, Kurt Groszhans in one of his fields in Ukraine in July 2021. The American farmer is jailed in Ukraine on charges he attempted to assassinate a former business partner who is now a government minister. The family of Groszhans says the charges are bogus and designed to stifle his claims of corruption. His former partner, Roman Leshchenko, has denied that he embezzled money from the American's company. (Kristi Magnusson via AP)