FILE - Prepared Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine syringes wait for patients at a middle school in Wheeling, Ill., Friday, June 11, 2021. As demand for COVID-19 vaccines collapses in many areas of the U.S., states are scrambling to use stockpiles of doses before they expire and have to be added to the millions that have already gone to waste. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)