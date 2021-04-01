FILE-This Monday, March 23, 2020 file photo shows Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted walking out of a coronavirus news conference at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio. Husted is continuing to face criticism for a recent tweet where he referred to COVID-19 as the "Wuhan virus," as advocates warn the phrase is leading to an uptick of violence against Asian Americans. (Doral Chenoweth/The Columbus Dispatch via AP, File)