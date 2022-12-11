FILE - This image provided by the Kent County, Mich., Jail. shows Adam Fox. The attorney for Fox, the leader of a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says his client should not be sentenced to life in prison because prosecutors overstated his role in the plot and have created a “false narrative of a terrifying para-military leader." Attorney Christopher Gibbons said Friday, Dec. 9, 2022 in Fox's sentencing memorandum that the government had employed “histrionic descriptions” of Fox to overstate “his actual intentions or his actual capabilities.” (Kent County Jail via AP, File)