FILE - A Tomahawk Land Attack Missile (TLAM) launches from the guided missile cruiser USS Cape St. George (CG 71) in operation in the Mediterranean Sea on March 23, 2003. Australia said it's planning to buy up to 220 Tomahawk cruise missiles from the United States after the U.S. State Dept. approved the sale Friday, March 17, 2023. (Intelligence Specialist 1st Kenneth Moll/U.S. Navy via AP, File)