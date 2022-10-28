FILE - Former President Barack Obama heads to a voting machine to cast his ballot at an early vote venue Oct. 17, 2022, in Chicago. Obama is trying to do something he couldn't during two terms as president: help Democrats succeed in national midterm elections when they already hold the White House. Of course, he's more popular than he was back then, and now it's President Joe Biden, Obama's former vice president, who faces the prospects of a November repudiation. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)