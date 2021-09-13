Waukesha, WI (53187)

Today

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 69F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 63F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.