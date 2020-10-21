FILE - In this Oct. 14, 2020, file photo, Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett listens during a confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington. Barrett served for nearly three years on the board of a private Christian school that effectively barred admission to children of same-sex parents and made it plain openly gay and lesbian teachers weren’t welcome in the classroom. (Erin Schaff/The New York Times via AP, Pool, File)