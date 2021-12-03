WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden unveiled a new set of executive actions to address the omicron variant Thursday, though how serious the threat of the variant will be remains unclear.
Biden gave an address from the White House on Thursday in which he urged a nationwide effort to up vaccinations and booster shots for Americans. The administration said it will extend the mask requirement for domestic flights to March 18 while increasing restrictions on inbound international travelers, requiring they receive a negative COVID test within 24 hours of departure.
Senior administration officials said pharmacies will send millions of texts and emails as well as make phone calls telling Americans to get the booster. They also said the AARP is working with the administration to urge seniors to get vaccinated and that Medicare will send a notice to 63 million seniors encouraging them to receive the booster shot.
According to the administration officials, Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) “will start paying healthcare providers to talk to families about the importance of getting their kids vaccinated.”
Aside from the public relations push, the administration announced it will launch family vaccination clinics around the country to increase vaccination and booster shot levels.
Earlier this week, Biden said the new variant is “a cause for concern, not a cause for panic,” but during the press briefing Thursday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters that domestic travel restrictions were still an option.
“Nothing is off the table, including domestic travel,” she said. “But we do have some strong protections in place already, including requirement of mask wearing, which was extended, doubling of fines if people are not in compliance.”
The announcement comes as Biden’s vaccine mandates have taken losses in the courts, and Republicans debate defunding the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, the agency tasked with enforcing Biden’s private sector vaccine mandate.
Biden has signed off on multiple vaccine mandates at the federal level in recent months, including one for workers at private companies with at least 100 employees.