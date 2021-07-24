Milwaukee, WI (53187)

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 86F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.