PHILADELPHIA - President Joe Biden stepped into the contentious debate over new voting laws as Democrats from Texas have gathered in Washington, D.C. in the latest installment of political infighting over state voter regulations.
Biden spoke in Philadelphia Tuesday afternoon, attacking Republicans around the country who have passed legislation to reduce the chance of fraudulent voting. The flurry of voting laws comes in response to questions over the integrity of the 2020 election, where extended mail-in ballot windows and delays in vote counting plagued localities.
“This isn’t about Democrats or Republicans. It’s literally about who we are as Americans. It’s that basic,” he added. “It’s about the kind of country we want today. Hear me clearly. There’s an unfolding assault taking place in America today, an attempt to suppress and subvert the right to vote in fair and free elections, an assault on democracy, an assault on liberty, an assault on who we are as Americans.”
His comments come after nearly 70 Texas Democrats fled their home state this week. They are staying in the nation’s capital to avoid voting on Texas legislation aimed at preventing voter fraud.
The move sparked major controversy and backlash from Republicans, who accused the Democrats of failing to do their duty for voters. Republicans have argued the voter law changes are basic security measures that Democrats are dramatizing for political purposes and fundraising.
On Tuesday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said the Democratic members would be arrested and brought to the state Capitol for a vote when they arrived in Texas.
The NAACP offered to pay bail for any arrested members.
Earlier this month, the U.S. Supreme Court upheld Arizona’s changes to election rules, bolstering Republicans’ arguments.
“In light of the principles set out above, neither Arizona’s out-of-precinct rule nor its ballot-collection law violates ... the [Voting Rights Act],” Justice Samuel Alito said in the court’s majority opinion. “Having to identify one’s own polling place and then travel there to vote does not exceed the ‘usual burdens of voting.’”