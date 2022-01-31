President Joe Biden speaks at Atlanta University Center Consortium, Jan. 11, 2022, in Atlanta. President Biden, on Sunday, jan. 30, 2022 is calling for the release of U.S. Navy veteran Mark Frerichs, who was taken hostage in Afghanistan nearly two years ago. Frerichs is a civil engineer and contractor from Lombard, Illinois. He was kidnapped in January 2020 from the capital of Kabul. He is believed to be in the custody of the Taliban-linked Haqqani network. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, file)