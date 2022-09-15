This undated U.S. State Department photo shows Ambassador Lynne Tracy. The Biden administration has selected a veteran foreign service officer with years of experience in Russian affairs to be the next U.S. ambassador to Russia. Administration officials familiar with the matter say the nomination of Lynne Tracy, the current U.S. ambassador to Armenia, will be submitted to the Senate as soon as the Russian government signs off on the choice. (U.S. State Dept. via AP)