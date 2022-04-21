FILE - Dr. Rahul Gupta, the director of the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy, is shown at the White House, Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, in Washington. President Joe Biden is sending his administration’s first national drug control strategy to Congress as the U.S. overdose death toll hit a new record of nearly 107,000 during the past 12 months. White House drug czar Dr. Rahul Gupta says the strategy is the first to prioritize what’s known as harm reduction. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)