President Joe Biden speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Biden's six-day trip to South Korea and Japan aims to build rapport with the Asian nations’ leaders. Biden will also be trying to send an unmistakable message to China that Russia’s faltering invasion of Ukraine should give Beijing pause about its own saber-rattling in the Pacific. Biden departs Thursday and is set to meet newly elected South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)