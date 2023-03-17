FILE - President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden watch Irish dance group Cairde perform at a St. Patrick's Day celebration in the East Room of the White House, March 17, 2022, in Washington. Biden is set to host Ireland's prime minister on Friday, March 17, 2023, after the pandemic scuttled the longstanding St. Patrick's Day meetup two years in a row. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)