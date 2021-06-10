FILE - In this April 22, 2021 file photo, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson listens to U.S. President Joe Biden, on screen, during the opening session of the virtual global Leaders Summit on Climate, as he sits in the Downing Street Briefing Room in central London. Their nations may have a famed “special relationship” but President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will meet for the first time Thursday, June 10, against a backdrop of differences both political and personal. (Justin Tallis/Pool Photo via AP, File)