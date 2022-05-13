Leaders from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) pose with President Joe Biden in a group photo on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Thursday, May 12, 2022. From left are, Secretary-General of the Association for Southeast Asian Nations Dato Lim Jock Hoi, Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, Thailand Prime Minister Prayut Chan-ocha, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, Sultan of Brunei Haji Hassanal Bolkiah, Biden, Indonesian President Joko Widodo, Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Laos Prime Minister Phankham Viphavan, Malaysian Prime Minister Dato’ Sri Ismail Sabri bin Yaakob and Philippines Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)