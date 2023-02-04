FILE - President Joe Biden delivers his first State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at the Capitol, March 1, 2022, in Washington. A year ago, President Joe Biden used his first State of the Union address to push top Democratic priorities that were sure to face a battle in the narrowly divided Congress but he also laid out a four-pronged "unity agenda" that would be an easier sell.(Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool via AP, File)