FILE - President Joe Biden meets with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Oval Office of the White House, Sept. 24, 2021, in Washington. President Biden is set to speak with Indian Prime Minister Modi, Monday, April 11, 2022 when the two will virtually discuss the Ukraine war and other matters. India has earned Russian praise by maintaining a neutral stance in the war. India abstained when the U.N. General Assembly voted Thursday to suspend Russia from its seat on the 47-member Human Rights Council over allegations that Russian soldiers in Ukraine engaged in rights violations that the U.S. and Ukraine have called war crimes. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, file)