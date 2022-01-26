FILE - An exterior sign is photographed outside the Robert F. Kennedy Department of Justice building in Washington on May 4, 2021. President Joe Biden is nominating six lawyers to run U.S. attorney’s offices across the country, a diverse group of candidates in the latest picks for the top law enforcement positions. The nominees, being announced by the White House on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, would run the federal prosecutors’ offices in Connecticut, Utah, Montana, Alaska, New Mexico and New Hampshire. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)