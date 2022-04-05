FILE - Vice President Joe Biden whispers "This is a big f------ deal," to President Barack Obama after introducing Obama during the health care bill ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington, March 23, 2010. Obama returns to the White House on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, for a moment he can savor: His signature Affordable Care Act is now part of the fabric of the American health care system and President Joe Biden is looking to extend its reach. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)