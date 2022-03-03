President Joe Biden delivers his first State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at the Capitol, as Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., watch, Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Washington. Biden has a new plan to expand mental health and drug abuse treatment. He proposes pouring hundreds of millions of taxpayer dollars into suicide prevention, mental health services for youth, and community clinics providing 24/7 access to people in crisis. (Saul Loeb/Pool via AP)