FILE - Ketanji Brown Jackson, nominated to be a U.S. Circuit Judge for the District of Columbia Circuit, testifies before a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on pending judicial nominations on Capitol Hill in Washington on April 28, 2021. President Joe Biden has already made history by nominating more public defenders, civil rights attorneys and nonprofit lawyers to the federal bench during his first year in office than past presidents. He's increasing not just the racial and gender diversity of the federal judiciary but its professional expertise as well. (Tom Williams/Pool via AP, File)