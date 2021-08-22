FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021, file photo President Joe Biden speaks about the evacuation of American citizens, their families, SIV applicants and vulnerable Afghans in the East Room of the White House in Washington. President Joe Biden's job approval rating has ticked down and Americans are taking a notably less positive view of his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. That's according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. The survey shows Biden's overall job approval rating dipping from 59% last month to 54%. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)