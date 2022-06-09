FILE - Opposition leader Juan Guaido speaks during an interview with the Associated Press in Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022. A little more than two years ago Guaido was showered with bipartisan applause during President Donald Trump´s state of the union speech, but now he has not been invited to the Summit of the Americas that is taking place on the second week of June in the United States. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos, File)