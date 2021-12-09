FILE - President Joe Biden speaks as he meets virtually with Chinese President Xi Jinping from the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, Nov. 15, 2021. Biden is ready to urge participants at the first-ever White House Summit for Democracy to reverse an ongoing “recession” of democracy that is playing out a time of rising authoritarianism around the globe and extraordinary strains on foundational institutions in the U.S. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)