FILE - President Joe Biden, left, speaks with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg during a meeting at the NATO summit in Madrid, Spain on June 29, 2022. Biden is welcoming outgoing NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg to the White House on Monday, June 12, 2023, as the competition to find his successor to lead the military alliance heats up. Stoltenberg, who has led NATO since 2014 indicated earlier this year he would move on when his term expires at the end of September. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)