WASHINGTON - Joe Biden plans to meet with family members of Jacob Blake, the Black man from Wisconsin who was shot by police on Aug. 23.
The Democratic presidential nominee plans to travel to Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Thursday to meet with community members. A campaign spokesman says Biden also plans to meet with members of the Blake family.
When President Donald Trump was in Kenosha on Tuesday, he didn't meet with Blake’s family. He focused on thanking members of law enforcement for how they handled the violence in the nights after Blake's shooting. Trump also toured damaged buildings and talked with owners who were affected by the destruction.
Biden's visit will be his first campaign stop in Wisconsin in nearly two years.
WASHINGTON —Joe Biden says the police officer in Kenosha, Wisconsin, who shot Jacob Blake in the back on Aug. 23, leaving the 29—year-old Black man paralyzed, “needs to be charged.”
The comment by the Democratic presidential nominee came after he was asked about remarks by his running mate, California Sen. Kamala Harris, that the officer should face charges.
Biden also says officers should be charged in the shooting death of Breonna Taylor in Kentucky.
Biden plans a visit Thursday to Kenosha, where there have been multiple nights of unrest following Blake’s shooting. Biden says there have been “overwhelming requests” that he come to the city.