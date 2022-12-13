FILE - President Joe Biden signs an executive order at an event to celebrate Pride Month in the East Room of the White House, June 15, 2022, in Washington. Biden plans to sign legislation this coming week that will protect gay unions even if the Supreme Court revisits its ruling supporting a nationwide right of same-sex couples to marry. It's the latest part of Biden's legacy on gay rights, which includes his unexpected endorsement of marriage equality on national television a decade ago when he was vice president. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)