FILE - Minneapolis police stand outside the department's 3rd Precinct on May 27, 2020, in Minneapolis. President Joe Biden plans to sign an executive order on policing on Wednesday, the second anniversary of George Floyd's death. That's according to three people familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity to preview the matter. The executive order includes changes to policies on use of force and restrictions on the flow of surplus military hardware to local police. (Carlos Gonzalez/Star Tribune via AP, File)