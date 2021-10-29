FILE - U.S. President Joe Biden, left, speaks with French President Emmanuel Macron during arrivals for the G7 meeting at the Carbis Bay Hotel in Carbis Bay, St. Ives, Cornwall, England, Friday, June 11, 2021. One of President Biden’s toughest meetings at the G-20 summit may be with the leader of America’s oldest ally: France. Biden and French President Macron will huddle Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, in Rome as Paris is still seething over a U.S.-British submarine deal with Australia. (Phil Noble/Pool Photo via AP, File)