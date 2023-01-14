FILE - President Joe Biden and Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., enter Ebenezer Baptist Church, Jan. 11, 2022, in Atlanta. Warnock is senior pastor at the church. With Warnock having secured his first full term and Biden buoyed by Democrats' better-than-expected election results, the senator is welcoming the president back to Georgia and to America's most famous Black church. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)