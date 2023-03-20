FILE - New Hampshire Attorney General Michael Delaney speaks about drug abuse issues in Concord, N.H., Feb. 22, 2013. One of President Joe Biden's nominees to a federal appeals court has generated rare concern from some Democrats and outside groups over his signature on a legal brief defending a parental notification law in New Hampshire. Delaney, nominated for the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, based in Boston, said in written testimony to senators that he did not write the 2005 brief and otherwise had “extremely limited involvement” in the case that was brought while he was deputy attorney general in New Hampshire. (AP Photo/Jim Cole, File)