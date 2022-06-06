FILE - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson listens to the Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani speak at the start of their meeting inside 10 Downing Street, in London, Tuesday, May 24, 2022. Britain’s governing Conservatives will hold a no-confidence vote in Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday, June 6, 2022 that could oust him as Britain’s leader. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, Pool, FILE)