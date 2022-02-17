FILE - In this Sept. 9, 2021 file photo, pedestrians walk near a poster of Alex Saab that reads in Spanish "Alex Saab Free. They haven't been able to bend him," in Caracas, Venezuela. Newly unsealed court records show that the Colombian businessman linked to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro was secretly signed up by the D.E.A. as a cooperating source in 2018 and gave agents information about bribes he paid to Venezuelan officials. However, he was deactivated as a source after failing to meet a deadline to surrender himself and was indicted in Miami federal court on charges of siphoning millions from state contracts. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos, File)