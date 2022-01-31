This image from video provided by the Office of Governor Gavin Newsom shows California Gov. Gavin Newsom holding his face mask during a news conference in Los Angeles on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022. Newsom is facing fresh criticism for his decision to shed his face mask. The latest scrutiny came after Earvin "Magic" Johnson tweeted a photo of himself with Newsom at the NFC championship game at SoFi Stadium. Newsom told reporters Monday in Los Angeles that he removed his mask only briefly for the photo with Johnson and was otherwise "very judicious" about keeping it in place. He indicated he also removed it occasionally to sip water. "The rest of the time, I wore it as we all should," he said. "I encourage everybody else to do so." (Office of Governor Gavin Newsom via AP, Pool)