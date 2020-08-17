Early beachgoers secure spots on the shore at Santa Barbara, Calif., on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, as the superyacht Bravo Eugenia lies offshore. Californians packed beaches, lakes and recreation areas Sunday to seek relief from a record heat wave that strained the electricity grid and threatened to trigger a third round of rolling power outages. The heat wave brought triple-digit temperatures and raised wildfire danger and fears of coronavirus spread — a major concern in a state that has seen more than 621,000 confirmed cases. Public health officers urged people to follow mask and social distancing orders if they head outdoors.