FILE - Supporters loyal to President Donald Trump clash with authorities before successfully breaching the Capitol building during a riot on the grounds, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. Federal authorities say a Southern California man who assaulted police with pepper spray during the storming of the U.S. Capitol was sentenced to 4 1/2 years in prison. The U.S. Department of Justice said in a statement Friday, April 28, 2023, that Jeffrey Scott Brown of Santa Ana, Calif., received a sentence of 54 months. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)