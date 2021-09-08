In this Sept. 4, 2021, photo, California Gov. Gavin Newsom takes his face mask off before addressing hundreds of supporters at a campaign event against the California recall election at Culver City High School in Culver City, Calif. With a week to spare, the White House is diving into the California gubernatorial recall election, coming to Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom’s aid with visits from Vice President Kamala Harris and then with President Joe Biden himself to try to alleviate lingering concerns about Democratic turnout in the unusual September vote. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)