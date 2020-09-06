Milwaukee, WI (53187)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning will give way to thunderstorms and gusty winds during the afternoon. High 79F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low around 55F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.