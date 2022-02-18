FILE - "Candy Bomber" pilot Gail Halvorsen gives thumbs up in front of an old US military aircraft with the name "The Berlin Train" in Frankfurt, Germany, on Nov. 21, 2016. The man known as the "Candy Bomber" for his airdrops of sweets during the Berlin Airlift when World War II ended nearly 75 years ago has died. Gail Halvorsen was 101 when he died Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in his home state of Utah surrounded by most of his children after a brief illness, James Stewart, the director of the Gail Halvorsen Aviation Education Foundation, said Thursday. (AP Photo/Michael Probst, File)